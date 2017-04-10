US hit IS with largest non-nuclear bomb ever used
In this May 2004 photo, a plume of smoke rises over the Eglin Air Force Base reservation in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., during a test of the GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, which contains 11 tons of explosives. U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, April 13, 2017, with a GBU-43B, the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military, Pentagon officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 11
|Obamas fault
|6
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC