The doctor will see you now
But if one thing needed to change, it was probably the building. The clinic's original location on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Walton Beach was becoming run down, as a building would after six decades, and so three years ago Magnolia doctors began planning for a change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 11
|Obamas fault
|6
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC