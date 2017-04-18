The Arc to close Crestview facility
John Roper, the Arc CEO, said despite the closing, Crestview clients will still receive services. The Arc will now provide Life Skills Development Training to Crestview residents at their choice of either the Fort Walton Beach or Milton facility, with transportation services provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|girls
|Apr 16
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC