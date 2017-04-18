SCHEDULE: Mosquito control efforts begin in Okaloosa
The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program began spot spraying this month. Within the next couple of weeks, the standard evening broadcast spray schedule will begin, weather permitting.
