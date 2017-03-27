Police Blotter: Woman from Anywhere S...

Police Blotter: Woman from Anywhere Street found snoozing with pot, meth

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A woman whose address was listed as “Anywhere Street” in Navarre was arrested after she was found sleeping in her car on private property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10) Sat Sad customer 92
are cops hard on pot users? Mar 30 curious 1
marijuana possession Mar 30 curious 1
Beach rules ? Mar 27 Worldwide photo 11
. Destin by ocean Mar 26 Wondering why 6
Fishing at destin marina Mar 26 Wondering why 1
Looking for great beach condo Mar 23 Rinahen99 1
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,917 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC