Police Blotter: Man jumps on passing car, breaks windshield wipers
A Fort Walton Beach man was charged with criminal mischief after jumping on someone's car and breaking their windshield wiper and antennae.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|2 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|5
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC