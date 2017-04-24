Police Blotter: Car burglar caught with Victoriaa s Secret gift card
An 18-year-old man suspected of burglarizing a vehicle was caught with eight gift cards, including one to Victoria's Secret and another to Charlotte Russ.
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|girls
|Apr 16
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
