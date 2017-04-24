Police Blotter: Argument over niecea ...

Police Blotter: Argument over niecea s relationship with boy leads to battery charge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

An argument over the relationship between two children led to one of the adults being charged with battery and obstruction of justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
girls Apr 16 yoo 1
looking to move to Destin can you help. Apr 16 Uknow 7
Beach rules ? Apr 6 JustTookAhugeTrump 12
. Destin by ocean Apr 6 JustTookAhugeTrump 7
Fishing at destin marina Apr 6 Yup 2
what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06) Apr 3 InvisibleMe 6
Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10) Apr 1 Sad customer 92
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,666,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC