Pentagon chief: US wona t reveal a mother of all bombsa toll

In this May 2004 photo, a plume of smoke rises over the Eglin Air Force Base reservation in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., during a test of the GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, which contains 11 tons of explosives. U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, April 13, 2017, with a GBU-43B, the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military, Pentagon officials said.

