New hotel in Mary Esther

The Hampton Inn & Suites Mary Esther-Fort Walton Beach, located at 301 Hollywood Blvd., Mary Esther, is a 91-room modern-contemporary style hotel. Now the closest hotel to Hurlburt Field, according to general manager Akhil Bhakta, the business is hoping to contract with the base in the near future. "Being so close to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.