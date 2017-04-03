Man injured in personal watercraft crash with mother
Official say a Kentucky man vacationing in the Florida Panhandle was injured when he and his mother crashed their personal watercrafts into each other. Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the 22-year-old man was taken to a Fort Walton Beach hospital for a pelvic injury Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Mon
|InvisibleMe
|6
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Mon
|jeffbelcher
|1
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
|marijuana possession
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 27
|Worldwide photo
|11
|. Destin by ocean
|Mar 26
|Wondering why
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC