Man injured in personal watercraft crash with mother

Official say a Kentucky man vacationing in the Florida Panhandle was injured when he and his mother crashed their personal watercrafts into each other. Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the 22-year-old man was taken to a Fort Walton Beach hospital for a pelvic injury Tuesday morning.

