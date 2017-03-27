Kentucky girl bitten by 5-foot shark in Destin
A 17-year-old girl from Louisville, Ky., is being treated at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center after being bitten by a shark witnesses said was 5 feet in length Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|23 hr
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
|marijuana possession
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 27
|Worldwide photo
|11
|. Destin by ocean
|Mar 26
|Wondering why
|6
|Fishing at destin marina
|Mar 26
|Wondering why
|1
|Looking for great beach condo
|Mar 23
|Rinahen99
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC