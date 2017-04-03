Here's some sound advice
A friend posted on Facebook that she rented a DVD documentary about Glen Campbell. When she and her husband sat down to watch it, he asked her, "What is this about again?" Amused, she turned to him and said, "Yes, dear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Mon
|InvisibleMe
|6
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 3
|jeffbelcher
|1
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
|marijuana possession
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 27
|Worldwide photo
|11
|. Destin by ocean
|Mar 26
|Wondering why
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC