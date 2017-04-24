Celebrate Community: a little bit goes a long way at Destin Harvest
"Right now, about 85 percent of the support we receive is through Harbor Docks and a private benefactor out of state," said Chris Leavenworth, executive director of Destin Harvest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|girls
|Apr 16
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC