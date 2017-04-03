Car crashes through Batteries Plus
FORT WALTON BEACH – A vehicle crashed into the Batteries Plus Bulbs store near the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Racetrack Road Friday. The driver of the Honda sedan allegedly ran the vehicle into the front of the building after attempting to park around 3 p.m., according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. "We ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|8 hr
|Just took a huge ...
|3
|Beach rules ?
|23 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|23 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|23 hr
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC