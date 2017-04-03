Car crashes through Batteries Plus

Car crashes through Batteries Plus

FORT WALTON BEACH – A vehicle crashed into the Batteries Plus Bulbs store near the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Racetrack Road Friday.  The driver of the Honda sedan allegedly ran the vehicle into the front of the building after attempting to park around 3 p.m., according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.  "We ... (more)

