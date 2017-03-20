Will Rogers Flight Schedules Shift For Spring, Summer Travelers
Los Angeles and Florida are some of the new non-stop flight destinations available this season out of Will Rogers World Airport. Allegiant will add weekly Thursday and Sunday departures out of Will Rogers, including flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Florida, Orlando, and Las Vegas.
