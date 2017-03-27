Varmints, vermin invade School District headquarters
On Wednesday, School Board members and superintendent moved out of the building on Lowery Place in downtown Fort Walton Beach after vermin and “blow fly” infestations created a health hazard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 27
|Worldwide photo
|11
|. Destin by ocean
|Mar 26
|Wondering why
|6
|Fishing at destin marina
|Mar 26
|Wondering why
|1
|Looking for great beach condo
|Mar 23
|Rinahen99
|1
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|Mar 22
|Lance
|264
|Alabama student arrested on way to spring break...
|Mar 20
|cops on gov tit
|1
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC