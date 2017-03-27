Two female pedestrians struck while c...

Two female pedestrians struck while checking on injured dog

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Two Crestview residents remain hospitalized with severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are cops hard on pot users? 8 hr curious 1
marijuana possession 8 hr curious 1
Beach rules ? Mar 27 Worldwide photo 11
. Destin by ocean Mar 26 Wondering why 6
Fishing at destin marina Mar 26 Wondering why 1
Looking for great beach condo Mar 23 Rinahen99 1
News Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08) Mar 22 Lance 264
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC