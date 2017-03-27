Police Blotter: Boy sells stolen gun to undercover Atf agent
A 16-year-old Fort Walton Beach boy was charged with possession of a weapon by a delinquent and dealing in stolen property after selling a stolen firearm to an undercover ATF agent.
