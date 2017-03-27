Pit bull bites 7-year-old girl

Pit bull bites 7-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A 7-year-old girl was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center on Wednesday evening after she was bitten by a pit bull that was running loose in her neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are cops hard on pot users? 5 hr curious 1
marijuana possession 5 hr curious 1
Beach rules ? Mar 27 Worldwide photo 11
. Destin by ocean Mar 26 Wondering why 6
Fishing at destin marina Mar 26 Wondering why 1
Looking for great beach condo Mar 23 Rinahen99 1
News Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08) Mar 22 Lance 264
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC