Okaloosa County voters take to the polls Tuesday
FORT WALTON BEACH – City voters will select a new mayor and choose who will fill three open City Council seats Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Rocknrollhoochiekoo
|215
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 6
|Snowbunny
|1
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|robert eric burkes (Oct '07)
|Feb 26
|You wish you knew
|28
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Feb 25
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC