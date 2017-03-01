Nightlife
A Central Florida firm has been selected to design a pedestrian overpass of Highway 98 in Navarre. The Florida Department of Transportation has selected SAI Consulting Engineers in Kissimmee to provide engineering services for the estimated $2.5 million project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|robert eric burkes (Oct '07)
|Feb 26
|You wish you knew
|28
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Feb 25
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan '17
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC