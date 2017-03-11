New Crestview ordinance targets citya...

New Crestview ordinance targets citya s blight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

The City Council is taking its fight against local blight to the next level with proposed ordinance 1619.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
. Destin by ocean 1 hr Why 4
Beach rules ? 14 hr how rude 5
News Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ... Sat razier 1
News Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06) Mar 12 Rocknrollhoochiekoo 215
best place to buy balcony furniture Feb 28 need to buy 1
News Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10) Feb 27 Now Who Pharted 14
robert eric burkes (Oct '07) Feb 26 You wish you knew 28
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,662,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC