'Liquor wall' bill narrowly clears House committee
A decades-old prohibition on liquor being sold alongside groceries and other retail goods moved closer to repeal Wednesday as a massive lobbying battle continued. The so called "liquor wall" bill narrowly advanced out of the House Commerce Committee in a 15-13 vote --- sending the measure to the House floor --- after being amended to more closely resemble a bill that is up for a vote Thursday in the Senate .
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|8 hr
|repent for that lie
|9
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Lance
|264
|Alabama student arrested on way to spring break...
|Mar 20
|cops on gov tit
|1
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|2
|. Destin by ocean
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|5
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Mar 12
|Rocknrollhoochiekoo
|215
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
