Ita s never too late
His father, sick with complications from diabetes, was forced out of work; so the younger Lawson took his place as household breadwinner. One of the codes he lives by is, “If you don't have time to do it right, how do you find time to do it over?” With a little help from Gulf District Schools, and a lot of perseverance, Lawson is now a high school graduate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|13 hr
|repent for that lie
|9
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|Lance
|264
|Alabama student arrested on way to spring break...
|Mar 20
|cops on gov tit
|1
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|2
|. Destin by ocean
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|5
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Mar 12
|Rocknrollhoochiekoo
|215
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC