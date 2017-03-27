FWB man jailed on felony drug charges after traffic stop Updated at
A speeding car on State Road 85 led to multiple felony charges against a Fort Walton Beach man, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|Mon
|Worldwide photo
|11
|. Destin by ocean
|Sun
|Wondering why
|6
|Fishing at destin marina
|Sun
|Wondering why
|1
|Looking for great beach condo
|Mar 23
|Rinahen99
|1
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|Mar 22
|Lance
|264
|Alabama student arrested on way to spring break...
|Mar 20
|cops on gov tit
|1
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC