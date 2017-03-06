Bad morning: Woman throws coffee after spat in Dunkin Donuts
According to an incident report from Fort Walton Beach Police Department, an officer was called to the store around 5:30 a.m. after an irate customer stormed inside and threw her beverage onto a cash register after getting into a verbal fight with an employee in the drive thru.
