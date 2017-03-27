A new look for the Navarre McDonalda s Updated at
The McDonald's restaurant in Navarre on Highway 98, a Costa Enterprise holding, is in the process of an extensive modernization remodel that will be revealed at a grand opening celebration April 6. Beginning from the exterior, to the vestibule entry, and throughout the entire restaurant, there will be a new look and feel with modern and sleek ... (more)
