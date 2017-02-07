Woodbine And Intermountain Management Secure Refinancing For...
Woodbine Development Corporation and InterMountain Management, LLC have secured a refinancing for TownePlace Suites by Marriott, a four-story, 112-suite extended-stay hotel in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, near Eglin Air Force Base . HFF worked on behalf of ownership, which includes Woodbine and IMM, to secure the loan through Goldman Sachs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan 25
|Datboi
|2
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Mike
|4
|Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14)
|Jan 25
|Jeffstewart
|6
|Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need...
|Jan 19
|Don schoolrezonecom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC