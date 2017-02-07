Woodbine And Intermountain Management Secure Refinancing For...

Woodbine Development Corporation and InterMountain Management, LLC have secured a refinancing for TownePlace Suites by Marriott, a four-story, 112-suite extended-stay hotel in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, near Eglin Air Force Base . HFF worked on behalf of ownership, which includes Woodbine and IMM, to secure the loan through Goldman Sachs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.