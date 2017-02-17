Tennessee Man Shot by Deputies in Flo...

Tennessee Man Shot by Deputies in Florida

A Tennessee man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after sheriff's deputies in the Florida Panhandle say he pointed a gun at them during a confrontation outside a motel Thursday night. The deputies were looking for Randy Carl Patton, 30, of Antioch, Tennessee, after being notified by police in Nashville that he was apparently suicidal, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office news release.

