Raiders have strong showing in opener
Navarre's boys weightlifting team opened its season Monday at home against Fort Walton Beach, winning six weight divisions en route to a 50-31 victory over the Vikings. Nathan Crews won the crown at 119 pounds while Daniel Bost finished first at 183 pounds.
