Police Blotter: Man leaves footprint ...

Police Blotter: Man leaves footprint at crime scene, claims someone took his shoes

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A 27-year-old man was charged with burglary, larceny and dealing in stolen property after his footprints were found on the door he kicked in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alfredo cristy automotive link Feb 3 Ltown 1
News Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear... Jan 31 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) Jan 29 Gramps 3
Need a hook up! Jan 25 Datboi 2
New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Mike 4
News Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14) Jan 25 Jeffstewart 6
Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need... Jan '17 Don schoolrezonecom 1
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC