Master sergeant sentenced for accepting bribes
Master sergeant sentenced for accepting bribes A master sergeant at Hurlburt Field was sentenced this week to 23 months in prison. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lGmisG A master sergeant at Hurlburt Field was sentenced this week to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy to commit theft of honest service, wire fraud and bribery by a public official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan 25
|Datboi
|2
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Mike
|4
|Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Jeffstewart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC