Master sergeant sentenced for accepti...

Master sergeant sentenced for accepting bribes

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: USA Today

Master sergeant sentenced for accepting bribes A master sergeant at Hurlburt Field was sentenced this week to 23 months in prison. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lGmisG A master sergeant at Hurlburt Field was sentenced this week to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy to commit theft of honest service, wire fraud and bribery by a public official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lackey's Hut dedicated Feb 20 Hornet FE 1
Alfredo cristy automotive link Feb 3 Ltown 1
News Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear... Jan 31 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) Jan 29 Gramps 3
Need a hook up! Jan 25 Datboi 2
New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Mike 4
News Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14) Jan '17 Jeffstewart 6
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC