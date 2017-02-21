FWB bicyclist in serious condition after head-on S.R. 20 crash Updated at
A bicyclist from Fort Walton Beach is hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a car Thursday on State Road 20. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 28-year-old Leanna Davenport was riding east on the westbound side of S.R. 20 in the bike lane when the accident occurred at 4 p.m. near the State Road 293 overpass.
