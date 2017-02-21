FWB bicyclist in serious condition af...

FWB bicyclist in serious condition after head-on S.R. 20 crash Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A bicyclist from Fort Walton Beach is hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a car Thursday on State Road 20. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 28-year-old Leanna Davenport was riding east on the westbound side of S.R. 20 in the bike lane when the accident occurred at 4 p.m. near the State Road 293 overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lackey's Hut dedicated Feb 20 Hornet FE 1
Alfredo cristy automotive link Feb 3 Ltown 1
News Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear... Jan 31 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) Jan 29 Gramps 3
Need a hook up! Jan 25 Datboi 2
New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Mike 4
News Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14) Jan 25 Jeffstewart 6
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Tornado
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC