Fugitive Considered Armed and Dangerous
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department and Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office are searching for 20-year old Tony Jerome Byrd, last known address of 214 Kennedy Drive in Crestview. Byrd is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
