Fresh Start starting fresh in 2017
Fresh Start for Children and Families has few new changes for the 31-year-old organization with a new president, directors, executive board and a revised mission statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan 25
|Datboi
|2
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Mike
|4
|Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14)
|Jan 25
|Jeffstewart
|6
|Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need...
|Jan 19
|Don schoolrezonecom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC