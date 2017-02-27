Fire damages boat at Fort Walton Beach Yacht Basin
A sailboat caught fire about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Walton Beach Yacht Basin on U.S. Highway 98. A renter at the yacht basin said he was walking along the deck when he saw flames on the boat's electrical socket.
