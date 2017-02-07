Arrest Made in McFarlan Avenue Shooting

Arrest Made in McFarlan Avenue Shooting

Investigators with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department have arrested 21-year-old Tyrone Prather of Fort Walton Beach in connection with a shooting that occurred on McFarlan Avenue in Fort Walton Beach on January 28. According to a press release from FWBPD, the investigation revealed the shooting was a result of an ongoing feud between two other

