Zazza's Jingle Jet Flies Again

The host of Zazza Mornings with Cheree, based out of 107.1 WA1A in Melbourne, FL, and also heard on 97.5 WABD and Z96 , worked his magic again, prior to Christmas. In tandem with his Zazza Community Foundation, the jock helped make the holidays extra special for 10 local families in the Space Coast area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.