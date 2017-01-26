Welcome, Snowbirds: Winter visitors e...

Welcome, Snowbirds: Winter visitors explore Washington County

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Washington County News

Florida's coastlines have long been known as a warm winter destination for those who live in colder climates - but the Washington County Tourist Development Council is helping get the word out to these winter visitors that Florida's beauty lies in more than just its beaches. About a dozen visitors, hailing from states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, visited Washington County Thursday as part of the Snowbird Tour, hosted annually in a partnership between the TDC and Ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a hook up! Jan 25 Datboi 2
New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Mike 4
News Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14) Jan 25 Jeffstewart 6
Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need... Jan 19 Don schoolrezonecom 1
Aids alert Jan 6 Liberals4sale 1
2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16) Dec '16 where I go 2
News Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08) Dec '16 IrulanCorrino99 11
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC