Tornado Watch in effect as strong storms approach area
At 8 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service in Mobile issued a Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida, which is scheduled to last until 2 p.m. The 12 counties in the severe weather advisory area are Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington.
