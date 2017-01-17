Tornado Watch in effect as strong storms approach area

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service in Mobile issued a Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida, which is scheduled to last until 2 p.m. The 12 counties in the severe weather advisory area are Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington.

