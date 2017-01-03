Teen struck by car in U.S. 98 hit and run

A Fort Walton Beach teenager is in serious condition after being struck by a car on U.S. Highway 98. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 14-year-old James W. Villareal was walking eastbound in the bike lane on U.S. 98 near the vicinity of Gulf National Sea Shore Drive at 1 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a car that fled the ... (more)

