Spirit Airlines to offer flights to New Orleans, Oakland, San Diego, Seattle at BWI Airport
Spirit Airlines will offer year-round nonstop flights to New Orleans and seasonal service to Oakland, San Diego and Seattle from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport , the Florida-based airline announced Tuesday. The three seasonal flights will operate from May 25 to Sept.
