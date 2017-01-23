Shoplifting Suspect Drops Stolen Item...

Shoplifting Suspect Drops Stolen Items and Purse with Her Identification in Getaway Attempt

Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

A shoplifting suspect trying to make her getaway from the Kmart near Fort Walton Beach dropped not only her merchandise, but her purse containing her identification, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. A Loss Prevention Officer at the Kmart located at 200 Irwin Avenue approached 30-year old Romana Pretty around 5:30 p.m. yesterday after she walked out of the store with bags containing nearly $1200 worth of stolen merchandise ranging from jewelry to candles.

