Police Blotter: Abuser hit in head wi...

Police Blotter: Abuser hit in head with phone, lawmen say

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A man arguing with his girlfriend Jan. 3 was charged with battery after pushing her down, causing her to hit her head on the bed frame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aids alert 21 hr Liberals4sale 1
Need a hook up! Dec 25 Lookn 1
2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16) Dec 23 where I go 2
News Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08) Dec 8 IrulanCorrino99 11
robert eric burkes (Oct '07) Dec '16 Anon 27
Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09) Nov '16 Shelia 10
Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10) Nov '16 GoturBack 49
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,092 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC