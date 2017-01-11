Niceville firm to help shape downtown FWB
FORT WALTON BEACH – The eventual replacement of the Brooks Bridge, the anticipated opening of the massive Landmark Center and the realization of other large projects will have major impacts on downtown, City Manager Michael Beedie said Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|robert eric burkes (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|Anon
|27
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Shelia
|10
|Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|GoturBack
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC