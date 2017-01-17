Mardi Gras parade on Okaloosa Island ...

Mardi Gras parade on Okaloosa Island canceled

Due to projected heavy rainfall and high winds, the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the Abita Mardi Gras Parade on Okaloosa Island, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okaloosa County was issued at January 20 at 9:49PM EST

