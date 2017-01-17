Mardi Gras parade on Okaloosa Island canceled
Due to projected heavy rainfall and high winds, the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the Abita Mardi Gras Parade on Okaloosa Island, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need...
|Thu
|Don schoolrezonecom
|1
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|robert eric burkes (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|Anon
|27
|CDL A training schools in FWB? (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|username
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC