Man robs Waffle House, flees
A man brandishing a gun held up the Waffle House at 460 Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach just before 5 a.m. Tuesday before running out the door and heading north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|10 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan 25
|Datboi
|2
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Mike
|4
|Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14)
|Jan 25
|Jeffstewart
|6
|Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need...
|Jan 19
|Don schoolrezonecom
|1
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC