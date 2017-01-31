Man robs Waffle House, flees

Man robs Waffle House, flees

A man brandishing a gun held up the Waffle House at 460 Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach just before 5 a.m. Tuesday before running out the door and heading north.

