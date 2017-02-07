Judge: Bond remains for father accused of burning, torturing son, 3

A judge Tuesday agreed to allow the man accused of burning, beating and injuring his 3-year-old son, Zander Saucier, to remain free on bond pending trial. Circuit Judge Robert Krebs made the ruling after hearing evidence from prosecutors about how Nathan Blake McCrory, 25, had violated the terms of his release earlier on a $100,000 bond when he drove by the home of a witness in George County on Jan. 22. McCrory was initially arrested on two counts of felony child abuse of his son, Zander Saucier.

