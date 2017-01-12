Job fairs tout wide range of positions
CRESTVIEW - Career Source Okaloosa Walton is hosting two job fairs - one in Fort Walton Beach and one in Crestview. The first one is a mini job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Career Source office, 409 Racetrack Road NE, Fort Walton Beach.
